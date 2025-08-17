In the closing stage of the 400-lapper NASCAR Cup Series race, Bowman closed the margin to race leader Austin Dillon in the #3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro.

Bowman in the #48 Camaro had to navigate lapped traffic to get to Dillon, but ultimately fell short.

Van Gisbergen was among the lapped traffic, as well as Dillon’s teammate Jesse Love in the #33 Camaro. The pair ran side-by-side for a spell – Love on the low line and van Gisbergen up high.

Audio of Bowman’s radio transmission with his team painted the picture of a frustrating final stint for the #48 driver.

Bowman’s spotter said he spoke to van Gisbergen’s spotter Josh Williams to have the Kiwi move out of the way.

“I’ve been to Josh three times and he said he was going to help. I guess it’s not getting relayed,” said Bowman’s spotter.

A lap later he continued: “They’re not going to help. They hate us. He’s not racing anybody either, which is awesome.”

Bowman expressed his frustration, first at Love and then van Gisbergen.

“His teammate is just f***ing blocking me now,” he said. “This is race manipulation, but whatever.”

As he battled van Gisbergen, Bowman got more heated over the radio.

“All he needs to do is give us the f***ing [corner] exit,” he said.

“Why is it so hard with team Chevrolet?”

Post-race, Bowman weaved in front of van Gisbergen before throwing his hand out the window.

Inthe pit lane, the American offered a measured response when asked about the final stanza.

“Had a really good (car) in the last run,” he said.

“Just broke the tyres off too much in lap traffic. Didn’t get any breaks. That made me kind of work the rears harder than I need to. Just need to be a little better through there to get to him.”

Bowman said he needed “favours” from the Chevrolet-affiliated teams to have a chance of chasing down Dillon.

“Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t,” said Bowan.

“As frustrated as I was, I just needed to be better and take care of my tyres a little better.

“Shenanigans with the #4 (Noah Gragson) heated up my rears and then I just couldn’t get going again. Bummer on that but proud of it.

“The #33 (Jesse Love) was really fast and then stopped right in front of me for a while, which, I don’t know, maybe his stuff (tyres) fell off really quick.

“I was just really frustrated on the radio and sometimes that push-to-talk button just lets you down a little bit. Just needed to be better.”

Van Gisbergen finished one lap down in 14th to equal his season-best result achieved earlier in the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season continues in a week at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24 (AEST).

Bowman said he does not expect to get any favours from other Chevrolet teams there to advance to the Playoffs. He is effectively in a must-win position to advance.

“The team, clearly we’re not very popular through the garage with that last run,” said Bowman.

“Still doing a really good job and executing at a high level. Just proud of all the guys to continue to work hard and try to overcome the situation we’re in, and we’ll keep digging.”