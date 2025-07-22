The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 28 (AEST) for the famous stock car race where Cookie Monster will tell the drivers to report to their cars.

Cookie Monster will also utter the famous line, “drivers, start your engines” before the 160-lap race begins.

Sesame Street, which debuted in 1969, this week announced its ‘Road Trip Across America’ initiative with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing.

The multi-city tour will begin at Indianapolis, which according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway will “bring communities together and showcase the many ways Sesame Street helps children everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder.”

The speedway added: “The road trip will be supported by a robust social media campaign featuring the faces and places where Sesame Street friends and fans reside so families across the country can join in on the fun.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway boss and IndyCar president J. Douglas Boles welcomed families to bring their children to the race.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

“Bring the whole family out for a cookie break as we welcome ‘Sesame Street’s’ Cookie Monster to IMS for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on July 27,” said Boles.

“Following Cookie Monster’s command as grand marshal, everyone can enjoy exciting on-track action as the stars of NASCAR take on the iconic 2.5-mile oval.”

Aaron Bisman, senior vice president, head of marketing at the Sesame Workshop, said: “For over 55 years, Sesame Street has been reaching and teaching children across America.

“What better way to extend the laughter and learning than by bringing Sesame Street to where our young fans are — their hometowns?

“This summer, families will experience the joy of Sesame Street at state fairs, baseball games, and so much more.”

America, here we come! Your Sesame Street pals are starting a very special road trip with Mr. @BubbaWallace! Where should their first pit-stop be?💛🚙💚 pic.twitter.com/mDTKVZP2Nj — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 21, 2025

The Brickyard 400 ran from 1994 to 2020 without interruption before a controversial, and short-lived, move to the road course configuration.

Last year marked the first Brickyard 400 with the Next Gen car, which was won by Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson.

This year’s Sesame Street initiative with NASCAR isn’t the first of its kind.

Elmo waved the green flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1993 and more recently, Gonzo was the grand marshal at Auto Club Speedway in 2014.