In the 500-lapper Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, according to Racing Reference, van Gisbergen ran 388 laps inside the top 15 on his way to 14th. That’s 77.6 percent of all laps inside the top third of the field.

Before Martinsville, van Gisbergen’s previous best percentage of laps inside the top on an oval stood at 63.7 percent, recorded just two weeks earlier at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

At Las Vegas, he ran 156 of the 267-lap race inside the top 15 before an untimely crash that took him out of a potential career-best oval top five finish.

Before Las Vegas, SVG had never spent more than 50 percent of any oval race inside the top 15.

Martinsville also represented van Gisbergen’s highest average running position this season on any oval of 14th.

At Las Vegas, he averaged 15th – the first time he’d cracked the top 15 average benchmark.

The #88 Trackhouse Racing driver has been making steady progress all season long, and his recent run of form has piqued the interest of industry experts.

Martinsville is one of a handful of circuits that van Gisbergen raced at twice this season. The gains between the first race and the most recent have been large.

At the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 in March, van Gisbergen started 33rd, finished 35th, and didn’t run a single lap inside the top 15.

On average, he was 33rd in-race and wound up six laps down.

Van Gisbergen remarked over the radio to his team after the latest Martinsville race that he is making progress.

“Had a fun race running up front most of the day but just slipped back a bit at the end,” he said in his post-race comments.

“Proud of my team for continuing to improve every weekend. Looking forward to finishing strong in Phoenix.”

The NASCAR Cup Series concludes its season at Phoenix on Monday, November 3 (AEDT)

Shane van Gisbergen’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series results (Through Race 35 of 36)

Race Start Finish Avg. Pos. Top 15 Laps Top 15 Laps (%) Total Laps Daytona 26 33 29 30 15.5 193 Atlanta 30 23 19 85 32 266 COTA 6 6 4 95 100 95 Phoenix I 29 31 30 0 0 100 Las Vegas I 28 34 32 0 0 195 Homestead-Miami I 35 32 32 8 3 266 Martinsville I 33 35 33 0 0 394 Darlington I 36 20 27 1 0.3 297 Bristol I 36 38 38 0 0 208 Talladega I 36 31 27 36 19.3 187 Texas 37 22 28 1 0.4 271 Kansas 34 20 28 0 0 267 Charlotte 30 14 20 42 10.5 400 Nashville 23 25 21 27 9 300 Michigan 26 18 25 10 5 200 Mexico City 1 1 3 94 94 100 Pocono 23 31 27 4 2.5 159 Atlanta 35 24 18 121 47.1 257 Chicago 1 1 3 75 100 75 Sonoma 1 1 1 110 100 110 Dover 6 30 35 6 1.5 400 Indianapolis 11 19 19 44 26.2 168 Iowa 21 31 25 15 4.3 349 Watkins Glen 2 1 4 84 93.3 90 Richmond 27 14 19 150 37.6 399 Daytona II 17 16 20 43 26.9 160 Darlington II 20 32 24 46 12.6 365 Gateway 18 25 24 30 12.5 240 Bristol II 28 26 31 0 0 497 Loudon 10 32 23 117 46.8 250 Kansas II 24 10 24 65 23.8 273 Charlotte (RC) 2 1 2 109 100 109 Las Vegas II 13 33 15 156 63.7 245 Talladega II 31 11 18 74 38.3 193 Martinsville II 22 14 14 388 77.6 500

