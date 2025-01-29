Instead, the #88 will sport the Trackhouse ident and its new suite of colours.

The car does, however, feature Weathertech and Red Bull who will act as primary sponsors throughout the year at various points during the season.

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium marks the first event of the 2025 season but will not pay points.

It’s the first time the exhibition race will take place on the quarter-mile asphalt short track, marking a move away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’ll all be the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium since 1971, which was won by Bobby Allison.

The clash features 23 drivers, with heat races on Sunday (AEDT) before the 200-lap feature on Monday (AEDT).

“I don’t know much about the track, but I’ve been watching some videos on YouTube and it looks like the racing is pretty intense – but that’s all short track racing in this Cup car,” said van Gisbergen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the Bowman Gray excitement is all about and finally getting on track with my #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

“It would be epic to advance to the main event with this new team, so hoping we can accomplish that.”

Van Gisbergen will have Stephen Doran as his crew chief for his first full Cup Series season.

Ross Chastain will pilot the #1 while Daniel Suarez will continue in the #99 car.