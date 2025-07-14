During the 110-lap race, Chris Buescher in the #17 RFK Racing Ford Mustang got into the back of the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry driven by Ty Gibbs at the hairpin.

Gibbs got shot up the track and lost two positions in the encounter.

What happened next raised hackles. On pit road, Gibbs and RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski entered the pit lane at the same time.

Gibbs entered his pit box and clipped an RFK Racing tyre changer as he was coming out for the incoming Keselowski in tow.

Several members of each team were seen exchanging shoves.

NASCAR pit road reporter Danielle Trotta detailed the incident from RFK Racing’s point of view.

Click here for a chance to win a Tundra and New Age Caravan valued at $285,000 with the NTI MND Research Raffle. Drawn 13th July

“That tyre carrier’s name is Telvin McClurkin. I just talked to him,” she said.

“He said when the #54 came in, I was holding that tyre and Ty Gibbs’ car hit my hands and twisted my wrist. I was able to complete the stop but it slowed Brad’s stop.

“He said my wrist and my hands are okay. I’m going to continue. I’m fine, but he wanted to walk over to the #54 pit and show his displeasure.”

You be the judge 👨🏻‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/JYiUYvRp9e — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) July 13, 2025

Commentator Steve Letarte, a former full-time NASCAR crew chief, initially took a dim view on the incident.

“I would say I’m okay with the pushing and shoving on the race track, unimpressed with the #54’s move there,” he said.

“I think you’re in a 3500-pound race car and those pit crew guys are jumping out in front of it.

“We’ve only had one look at it, I’d have to see it a few more, but if Ty Gibbs really did make a move at a pit crew member, I think NASCAR should take a look at it.”

After those comments, NASCAR investigated the move and cleared Gibbs of any wrongdoing.

Letarte wound back his initial assessment of the incident.

“I questioned whether he was too far left, but actually, after reviewing it, I feel like that’s the best option Gibbs had to get into his pit box,” said Letarte.

An incident on the track and a separate one on pit road.@SteveLetarte and the TNT crew take a closer look. pic.twitter.com/lyWsYKExfW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 13, 2025



“And actually, if you’re Brad in the trailing car, you’ve almost got to leave a little gap.

“It looks egregious when you stack it together, but I have to agree, nothing wrong with the move the #54 made.

“When you look from above, I actually believe this is exactly what any driver would do to get in any box under green.

“For Brad, you’ve almost got to check up and give your crew room to get across. I know that’s crazy, but it’s the trailing car’s responsibility.

“Ty may have done something. I know tempers flared but I agree with the no-call.”