Friesen was racing in the Super DIRTcar Series race at Autodrome Drummond when the car hit a wall and flipped violently through the air.

The car burst into flames before being hit by another car. Friesen was cut from the wreckage before being transported to a nearby hospital.

“Most of you know by now, Stewart was involved in a multi-car accident at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada last night,” a statement attributed to Jessica Friesen read.

“CT scans have come back clear of any head, neck, or spine injuries. Unfortunately, he is still in a tremendous amount of pain.”

“Stewart suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area.

“Stewart also has a fractured right leg. Both of these injuries will require surgery. Stewart was transferred to a larger hospital this morning for these procedures.

“His vitals are stable, and after receiving additional pain medication he is in better spirits and resting.”

Jessica Friesen thanked his supporters in the wake of the crash.

“Thank you to the manufacturers who had made Dirt Modifieds as safe as possible and to the track crew for their patience and hard work getting Stew out of the car,” the statement continued.

The injuries are a devastating blow for Friesen who was locked into the Playoffs thanks to a win at Michigan earlier this year.

Only a week ago, he finished third at Indianapolis Raceway Park but was disqualified for a technical infringement. The team is appealing that penalty.

The NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs begin in a month at Darlington Raceway on August 30. The injury could rule him out for the rest of the season, which concludes at Phoenix Raceway on October 31.