The auction has been launched through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the Pirtek Legends Night, Friday, October 24, at the JW Marriott Gold Coast resort and Spa.

The charity auction night will feature Supercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose.

All proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program.

The SVG suit has already attracted bids of more than $3500. CLICK HERE to make your bid.

Van Gisbergen has been creating his own piece of history in the US in 2025, and here is a rare chance to own your own little piece of it.

Up for grabs is SVG’s pole-winning suit from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12.

The Charlotte-based Kiwi was driving the #9 QuadLock Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports and went on to finish second in the race. The race, contested over 79 laps, was won by his teammate Connor Zilisch in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro.

Zilisch fended off a hard-charging SVG who nearly passed him after the two drivers made contact on the final lap in Turn 7.

Qualifying was held on Friday, July 11. Since Sonoma Raceway is a road course, the qualifying procedure used is a two-group system with one round. Drivers were separated into two parts, Group A and Group B. Each driver had multiple laps to set a time.

SVG scored the pole with a lap of 1:15.259s, and a speed of 95.191 mph (153.195 km/h) on the permanent road course set in the heart of Californian wine country.

“The pole at Sonoma was a pretty cool day and it’s great that I can share a bit of that with a fan with the auctioning of the suit from that race,” said van Gisbergen.

“More importantly, the money goes to Motorsport Ministries who have done a great job in Australia for years and who care about our sport and its people.

“I appreciate all the amazing support I get from Australia and New Zealand.

“I heard last year’s Legends Night was very successful and I hope everyone has a great time and spends plenty of money for a great cause on Friday night.”

Pirtek Legends Night founder, Brett “Crusher” Murray welcomed SVG’s generosity.

“When we contacted SVG about helping us with the second Pirtek Legends Night auction he did not hesitate,” said Murray.

“He has got plenty going on in the US and is doing a hell of a job, but nothing was an issue – which is the way it has always been with him.

“The suit is getting an enormous amount of interest and really is a one-off piece of memorabilia for one lucky fan.”

The SVG suit will be one of 16 major items up for grabs at the sold out event.

There is also a return trip for two to Tony Quinn’s Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand, a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate day at the Norwell Motorplex, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

There will also be the chance to wave the flag on the Sunday race at this year’s Gold Coast 500.

Tony Longhurst has also donated a rare 1930s AJS motorcycle as well as $5000 worth of lift time at The Boat Works.

Other racing memorabilia includes a one-off helmet from Supercars ace Brodie Kostecki, a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty, a flag signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era 1993-2024 and an original teams version of the PIRTEK Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

2025 Pirtek Legends Night auction list

One-of-a-kind race-worn Brodie Kostecki helmet

Wave the chequered flag at the 2025 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Exclusive JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa presidential suite

Boat maintenance package from The Boat Works

Return trip to Highlands Park and ride in Aston Martin Vulcan

Signed V8 Supercars champions chequered flag 1993–2024

Three-day on-track PIRTEK corporate and JW Marriott package at 2026 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Lunch with multiple AFL premiership player & coach Chris Scott

Private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner for four

Extremely rare AJS R7 vintage motorcycle

Norwell Motorplex corporate day for 15 people

PIRTEK Cup trophy signed by all the winners 2013–2019

Shane van Gisbergen Sonoma pole-winning NASCAR suit

Signed wheel/tyre from Marcos Ambrose 2012 winning NASCAR

Stand on the start line for a Top Fuel event

Private jet and corporate hospitality at 2026 Bathurst 1000

