The #88 Chevrolet Camaro wound up 11th, recovering from being a lap down.

Van Gisbergen spun entering the pit lane during Stage 2 after he hit a puddle, and in Stage 3 copped a speeding penalty that sent him to the back of the queue on the penultimate caution with 23 laps to go.

The penalty really put paid to van Gisbergen’s hopes of a win. The green flag flew with 17 laps to go, and van Gisbergen struggled to make any meaningful headway.

With two laps to go in the scheduled 188-lap contest, the caution came out for the final time when Chris Buescher in the #17 RFK Racing Ford Mustang spun off the nose of William Byron’s #24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro.

That set up a green-white-chequered with Byron leading alongside his teammate Kyle Larson in the #5 Camaro.

During the caution, van Gisbergen lamented to his team about his inability to make any moves forward

“I’m trying to make it happen, but I’m getting dropped and making a couple of bad choices,” van Gisbergen reported over the radio.

Bubba Wallace, who restarted fourth with two to go, surged to the lead in the #23 23XI Racing Camry when the white flag flew just as Larson shot to the low line in front of Byron.

The decisive moment for Larson came on the back straight when he ran out of fuel and plummeted to the back of the pack.

Heading into the third turn, Wallace led Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe in the #19 Camry, who shot to the low line to take the lead.

Pushed by his teammate Ty Gibbs, Briscoe took the chequered flag while Byron spun off the nose of the #77 Spire Motorsports Camaro driven by Carson Hocevar.

“Ty Gibbs, incredible teammate there,” said Briscoe.

“I mean, I honestly would not have won that race without Ty. An amazing team effort. I can’t believe I won a superspeedway race. I haven’t done it at any level.

“Thank you guys so much. Every time we come to Talladega, this place is sold out. It’s not hit me. We’re going to Phoenix.”

Chase Briscoe wins at Talladega! He will race for a championship in Phoenix. https://t.co/rZKUMv39DO pic.twitter.com/6ZAQoIVu7n — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 19, 2025

Amid all that, van Gisbergen went from a possible seventh place finish to 11th as he got hung out to dry with no one pushing him entering the tri-oval.

Todd Gilliland fell just short of victory in the #34 Front Row Motorsports Mustang while Gibbs in the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry was third. Wallace was fourth ahead of surprise performer Cole Custer in the #41 Haas Factory Racing Mustang.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves onto Martinsville on October 27 (AEDT) for the penultimate race of the season.

With victory, Briscoe has locked himself into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin are the only two drivers who have booked their spot.

Christopher Bell (+37) and Kyle Larson (+36) are the two drivers above the elimination line. William Byron (-36), Joey Logano (-38), Ryan Blaney (-47), and Chase Elliott (-62) are all on the outside looking in.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps/Diff Gap 1 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 193 2 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 0.145 0.145 3 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0.162 0.017 4 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 0.169 0.007 5 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Racing Ford 0.279 0.11 6 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0.284 0.005 7 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 0.335 0.051 8 20 Christopher Bell (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0.354 0.019 9 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 0.403 0.049 10 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 0.449 0.046 11 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0.479 0.03 12 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0.503 0.024 13 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0.507 0.004 14 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0.533 0.026 15 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 0.537 0.004 16 22 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske Ford 0.553 0.016 17 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0.573 0.02 18 66 Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford 0.622 0.049 19 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0.756 0.134 20 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0.794 0.038 21 62 Anthony Alfredo Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 0.907 0.113 22 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 1.169 0.262 23 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske Ford 2.532 1.363 24 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3.17 0.638 25 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3.849 0.679 26 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32.233 28.384 27 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 laps 28 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 6 laps 4 laps 29 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 laps 30 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 7 laps 1 lap 31 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 28 laps 21 laps 32 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 52 laps 24 laps 33 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 60 laps 8 laps 34 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 116 laps 56 laps 35 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 138 laps 22 laps 36 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 142 laps 4 laps 37 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 142 laps 38 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsport Chevrolet 142 laps 39 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 142 laps 40 9 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 142 laps

Get the latest NASCAR news, stats and betting insights at MotorRacing.com