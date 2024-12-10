The car will be run part-time in what is a major boost for Will Brown’s hopes of making a return to the stock car series next year.

Confirmation of the third car comes amid sweeping changes to the team’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series programs.

In a statement, RCR said it would run a third car “in multiple races with multiple drivers in 2025.”

That car will have Andy Street as its crew chief. He will also provide direction and assistance to the team’s partners as its Xfinity Series engineering manager.

Street worked with Austin Hill as his crew chief in the Xfinity Series. Street’s graduation means Hill will have a new crew chief in Chad Haney.

Danny Stockman will continue working with Jesse Love, who was this year’s Rookie of the Year in the Xfinity Series.

“Andy Street brings a wealth of knowledge to our NASCAR Cup Series program as we continue to evaluate ways to build a deeper bench and promote from within,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing.

“This move gives Andy the chance to gain NextGen experience and have a bigger opportunity on the Cup side while still contributing to our Xfinity Series program and working with our alliance partners.

“Chad Haney is already well situated for his new position as crew chief of the No.21 Chevrolet given his most recent experience as head mechanic liaison between RCR and our alliances. He’s very detailed and has built trust and camaraderie with the team.

“I know he will work well with Danny Stockman, who is a great mentor for young drivers and has built a strong program with Jesse Love. Danny Lawrence will continue to provide leadership to the Xfinity program and help build RCR for the future.”

Brown has flagged ambitions to return after a cameo at Sonoma Raceway in 2024.

The Supercars champion made that one-off with Richard Childress Racing but was blighted by electrical dramas that ultimately stopped him from finishing.

As it stands, Brown has two clear opportunities to race in the Cup Series.

Circuit of the Americas falls between the opening two Supercars rounds on March 2, while the Chicago street race takes place on July 6, a week before Townsville.

Ruled out are a return to Sonoma or a visit to NASCAR’s other famous road course, Watkins Glen, as those events clash with Supercars rounds at Townsville and Ipswich respectively.