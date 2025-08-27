Portland will mark just the second start for Perkins in the stock car series after a short-lived Chicago debut where he was wrecked out of the contest in the opening laps.

The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing car will once again sport Shaw and Partners as the primary backer.

The Toyota features several other Australian brands, Southern Cross Truck Rentals, XF Fleet, ACL Bearing Company, TLC Auto Centre, and ARB Penrith.

The livery is the work of former Holden designer Peter Hughes, who earlier this year made his first foray into NASCAR schemes.

“The #19 Shaw and Partners Financial Services Toyota GR Supra looks ace,” Perkins said.

“Shaw and Partners CEO Earl Evans and I decided that we should give the car a fresh look for our second NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland.

“It looks the part. Hughesy has done it yet again.”

Perkins will be joined by a throng of supporters, including his Blanchard Racing Team co-driver and 2010 Supercars champion James Courtney.

Perkins’ father Larry Perkins will be onsite as will six-time World Ironman winner Shannon Eckstein and Australian Olympian Jimmy Walker.

Other guests will be Triple Eight Race Engineering co-owners Earl Evans (Shaw and Partners) and Steve Blackmore (SCTR) as well as Jason Buchan (TLC Auto Centre), and Blanchard Racing Team co-owner Tim Blanchard.

Benny Small, the brother of Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief James Small, will also be part of Perkins’ entourage.

“It’s going to be special having so many of my sponsors and friends here,” said Perkins.

“I can’t thank them enough for making the long journey for the race.”

Sunday’s race will be unique in so much that there will be no live pit stops, meaning there is even more emphasis on qualifying well with fewer ways to strategise his way into a win.

“Initially, Portland was our only race over here this year, so it’s cool that we now have experience with the Toyota GR Supra, working with my crew chief Seth Chavka and the JGR team, and racing on the Portland circuit, so my hopes are high,” Perkins said.

“Qualifying fifth in Chicago has raised my expectations to be in the front two rows this weekend. Without the usual competition pitstops (replaced by 3-minute timed stops at the stage breaks), qualifying is even more critical.

“With less pit strategy to play out, my hope is we are not only competitive, but we have a clean run and try to be up at the pointy end of the field at the finish.”

The race weekend begins on Sunday at 5am AEST with practice before qualifying immediatelat after at 6am AEST. The 75-lap race gets underway at 9:30am AEST.

Coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway is live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

A total of 37 drivers will contest the race with notable entries including Supercars champion Will Brown, Alex Labbe, Garrett Smithley, Alon Day, Joey Hand, Austin Green, Vicente Salas, Thomas Annunziata, and Josh Williams.