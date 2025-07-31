According to The Athletic, Mexico City is set to be axed and replaced by Chicagoland Speedway.

Logistical challenges in bringing the series to Mexico City, including scheduling for NASCAR, the team and the circuit, proved too difficult.

NASCAR hosted its first points-paying international race since 1958 with its Mexico City sojourn this year.

However, the same date in mid-June in 2026 is not available due to the Men’s FIFA World Cup across June 11-July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Athletic reported that a NASCAR/IndyCar double-header was investigated but fell through.

NASCAR is reportedly eyeing a return in 2027 in a similar vein to the Chicago street race, which has been replaced by San Diego next year.

Event planners want the Chicago race to move away from the July 4th holiday weekend.

The absence of Mexico City paves the way for Chicagoland to make its return. It hosted NASCAR from 2001 to 2019.

The speedway is in need of a multi-million dollar makeover to be fit to host NASCAR. Rumours persist that it will be revived for 2026.

Shane van Gisbergen dominated the Mexico City NASCAR Cup Series race this year, winning by 16 seconds.