Shane van Gisbergen was worst-off in 37th while teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch qualified 34th and 23rd respectively.
Van Gisbergen will start Duel 1 from 19th alongside his former teammate Daniel Suarez in the #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.
SVG will have the benefit of having stablemate Chastain in his Duel.
Speaking on Thursday, van Gisbergen said one of the biggest challenge was finding who he could race with.
“I’m still learning and trying to make friends, I guess,” said van Gisbergen.
“People leave you for no reason, or you do something wrong and lose the trust of people.
“It takes a while to understand how to put your car in the right place.”
The top 10 drivers from Qualifying 1 advanced to Qualifying 2, which was topped by Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch in the #8 Camaro.
No matter what happens in the Duel races on Friday, Busch will start the Daytona 500 from pole position.
Likewise, Chase Briscoe, who qualified second in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, has locked his place in for the start of the Daytona 500.
Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium winner Ryan Preece qualified third for RFK Racing in the #60 Ford Mustang while Denny Hamlin set the fourth fastest time in the #11 Gibbs Camry.
“This is special for all of us at Richard Childress Racing; for Richard and Jim Pohlman, with it being his first race as the crew chief,” said Busch.
“Obviously having the opportunity to come down here with fast speedway cars, and I’ve had fast speedway cars with RCR every time we’ve been here.
“It feels really good to sit on the pole and to have the number one starting spot come Sunday. But we also want the number one finishing position on Sunday.
“I think we learned some things last year at a couple of the speedway races. I feel like those guys have really tuned-in on those things that worked.
“I hope it turns out to be what we all think it should be for speed on Sunday (Monday AEDT). I’m sure we’ll find a little bit more about it tomorrow.”
Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier locked themselves into the Daytona 500 on speed. However, Corey LaJoie, Anthony Alfredo, Chandler Smith, BJ McLeod, Casey Mears, and JJ Yeley will have to race their way in to the main show.
The highest-finishing “open” driver in each Duel not already locked into the race will advance to the Daytona 500.
Although Jimmie Johnson is entered as an open car, he will start the Daytona 500 based on NASCAR’s exemption provisional.
Duel 1 at Daytona is scheduled for 11am AEDT. Duel 2 at Daytona is slated for 12:45pm AEDT. Both races are scheduled for 60 laps.
Coverage is live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona starting grid
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|2
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|3
|67
|Corey Heim(i)
|23XI Racing
|4
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|6
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|7
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|8
|99
|Corey LaJoie
|RFK Racing
|9
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|10
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|12
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|14
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|15
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|16
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|17
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|18
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|19
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|20
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|21
|36
|Chandler Smith(i)
|Front Row Motorsports
|22
|66
|Casey Mears
|Garage 66
|23
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona starting grid
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|40
|Justin Allgaier(i)
|JR Motorsports
|8
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|9
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|10
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|11
|88
|Connor Zilisch #
|Trackhouse Racing
|12
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|13
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|14
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|15
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|16
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|17
|62
|Anthony Alfredo(i)
|Beard Motorsports
|18
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|19
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|20
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|21
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|22
|44
|JJ Yeley(i)
|NY Racing Team
