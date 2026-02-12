Shane van Gisbergen was worst-off in 37th while teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch qualified 34th and 23rd respectively.

Van Gisbergen will start Duel 1 from 19th alongside his former teammate Daniel Suarez in the #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

SVG will have the benefit of having stablemate Chastain in his Duel.

Speaking on Thursday, van Gisbergen said one of the biggest challenge was finding who he could race with.

“I’m still learning and trying to make friends, I guess,” said van Gisbergen.

“People leave you for no reason, or you do something wrong and lose the trust of people.

“It takes a while to understand how to put your car in the right place.”

The top 10 drivers from Qualifying 1 advanced to Qualifying 2, which was topped by Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch in the #8 Camaro.

No matter what happens in the Duel races on Friday, Busch will start the Daytona 500 from pole position.

Likewise, Chase Briscoe, who qualified second in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, has locked his place in for the start of the Daytona 500.

Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium winner Ryan Preece qualified third for RFK Racing in the #60 Ford Mustang while Denny Hamlin set the fourth fastest time in the #11 Gibbs Camry.

“This is special for all of us at Richard Childress Racing; for Richard and Jim Pohlman, with it being his first race as the crew chief,” said Busch.

“Obviously having the opportunity to come down here with fast speedway cars, and I’ve had fast speedway cars with RCR every time we’ve been here.

“It feels really good to sit on the pole and to have the number one starting spot come Sunday. But we also want the number one finishing position on Sunday.

“I think we learned some things last year at a couple of the speedway races. I feel like those guys have really tuned-in on those things that worked.

“I hope it turns out to be what we all think it should be for speed on Sunday (Monday AEDT). I’m sure we’ll find a little bit more about it tomorrow.”

Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier locked themselves into the Daytona 500 on speed. However, Corey LaJoie, Anthony Alfredo, Chandler Smith, BJ McLeod, Casey Mears, and JJ Yeley will have to race their way in to the main show.

The highest-finishing “open” driver in each Duel not already locked into the race will advance to the Daytona 500.

Although Jimmie Johnson is entered as an open car, he will start the Daytona 500 based on NASCAR’s exemption provisional.

Duel 1 at Daytona is scheduled for 11am AEDT. Duel 2 at Daytona is slated for 12:45pm AEDT. Both races are scheduled for 60 laps.

Coverage is live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona starting grid

Pos Num Driver Team 1 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 2 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 3 67 Corey Heim(i) 23XI Racing 4 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 5 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 6 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 7 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 8 99 Corey LaJoie RFK Racing 9 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 10 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 11 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 12 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 13 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 14 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 15 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club 16 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 17 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 18 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 19 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing 20 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports 21 36 Chandler Smith(i) Front Row Motorsports 22 66 Casey Mears Garage 66 23 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona starting grid

Pos Num Driver Team 1 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 2 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 3 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 4 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 5 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 6 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 7 40 Justin Allgaier(i) JR Motorsports 8 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 9 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 10 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 11 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing 12 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 13 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 14 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 15 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing 16 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 17 62 Anthony Alfredo(i) Beard Motorsports 18 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 19 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 20 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 21 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 22 44 JJ Yeley(i) NY Racing Team

