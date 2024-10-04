Front Row Motorsports and the Denny Hamlin/Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing squads have joined forces to take on NASCAR over the updated charter agreements.

According to a story published on 23XI Racing’s official website, NASCAR and the France family ‘operate without transparency, have stifled competition, and control the sport of stock car racing in ways that unfairly benefit them at the expense of team owners, drivers, sponsors, partners, and fans, through the following anti-competitive practices…’

That is followed by a list of perceived anti-competitive measures that cover control of race tracks, mandated exclusivity deals and restrictions on competing outside of NASCAR.

“No other major professional sport in North America is run by a single family that enriches themselves through these kinds of unchecked monopolistic practices,” continues the story.

A joint statement from both teams read: “We share a passion for racing, the thrill of competition, and winning. Off the racetrack, we share a belief that change is necessary for the sport we love. Together, we brought this antitrust case so that racing can thrive and become a more competitive and fair sport in ways that will benefit teams, drivers, sponsors, and, most importantly, fans.”

Basketball legend Jordan added: “Everyone knows that I have always been a fierce competitor, and that will to win is what drives me and the entire 23XI team each and every week out on the track.

“I love the sport of racing and the passion of our fans, but the way NASCAR is run today is unfair to teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans. Today’s action shows I’m willing to fight for a competitive market where everyone wins.”

Front Row Motorsport owner Bob Jenkins said it was time for a change.

“I have been part of this racing community for 20 years and couldn’t be more proud of the Front Row Motorsports team and our success,” he said. “But the time has come for change.

“We need a more competitive and fair system where teams, drivers, and sponsors can be rewarded for our collective investment by building long-term enterprise value, just like every other successful professional sports league.”