It's long been speculated that a mid-season shift was on the cards and now that's been confirmed.

Diffey, who has been an IndyCar commentator for more than a decade and called the last six Indianapolis 500s, commentated his last race earlier this year at Iowa Speedway.

Recently, he travelled to France to call track and field for NBC Sports at the Olympic Games.

NASCAR's broadcast rights in the United States are unique in that they switch from Fox Sports to NBC Sports mid-season.

Diffey's first event leading the NASCAR Cup Series commentary will be the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday (AEST).

Diffey's appointment as the lead NASCAR Cup Series commentator means Rick Allen will move to the Xfinity Series.

NBC Sports confirmed Kevin Lee will be the play-by-play IndyCar commentator for the remainder of 2024.

Lee is a familiar voice for IndyCar fans having been a pit lane reporter for NBC Sports since 2009. Lee stepped into the lead commentary role after Diffey's departure.

It's expected Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will continue alongside Lee this season.

The IndyCar Series is broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia while the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are exclusive to Fox Sports and Kayo.