WeatherTech has been van Gisbergen’s primary sponsor in the Cup Series and second-tier Xfinity Series this year and will remain onboard next year.

The New Zealander’s graduation to a full-time program in the premier class will see him carry the iconic #88.

A move to full-time Cup Series competition will also see van Gisbergen shift from Kaulig Racing to a Trackhouse Racing-run Chevrolet Camaro.

Van Gisbergen’s relationship stems back nearly a decade to when he first raced in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in a WeatherTech-sponsored Porsche.

“WeatherTech has been in racing a long time and they understand what it takes to succeed in the marketplace as well as on the racetrack,” said van Gisbergen.

“In fact, I have raced with Cooper MacNeil in IMSA. They have been a huge supporter of mine this year and I’m looking forward to taking WeatherTech to the Cup Series in 2025.

“We both know there will be a huge learning curve, but we’re ready for the challenge.”

WeatherTech brands itself as a manufacturer of USA-made automotive accessories and home and pet care products.

The company will feature as the primary sponsor in 36 NASCAR races next year across the van Gisbergen entry and Jr Motorsports car of Conor Zilisch.

Zilisch, a Trackhouse Racing-affiliated driver, will also carry #88 in his first full year of the Xfinity Series.

“When I wanted to spread our WeatherTech racing wings and get involved in NASCAR racing, our research for the best team to partner with came down to Trackhouse because we share the common values of excellence and integrity, along with their ingrained mantra of working hard to succeed and win,” said WeatherTech founder David MacNeil.

“At WeatherTech, we couldn’t be happier with how our first year has unfolded and are looking forward to a successful 2025 with Trackhouse.”