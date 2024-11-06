Across December and January, the NASCAR star will race at Western Springs, Baypark, and Waikaraka Park.

Van Gisbergen’s first race is at Western Springs on December 14 before the Boxing Day event on December 26.

He’ll head to Tauranga for back-to-back races on December 28 and 30 before the New Year’s Day race at Waikaraka Park in Auckland on January 1.

Featured Videos

He’ll close out his summer speedway swing at Western Springs with the January 2 and 4 meetings.

Van Gisbergen will drive the United Truck Rentals Sprintcar and carry #97 on his wing.

“Gutted to hear the news a few days ago about Western Springs closing at the end of this season so I’m happy to be able to run a few shows while home in NZ over summer,’ van Gisbergen wrote on social media.

It will mark van Gisbergen’s first trip back to New Zealand since March.

Earlier this year van Gisbergen foreshadowed the possibility of competing in the Chili Bowl Nationals with support from his NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing.

“Justin’s keen to do it and obviously I did some midget racing,” van Gisbergen told Speedcafe.

“It’s pretty hard for a big fella to drive those cars. I spoke to Kyle Bush about it, because he did the Tulsa shootout, the micro cars the week before, and it’s tough.

“There’s no rules in Chilli Bowl either. You know, they’re all lightweight cars, lightweight drivers, so you’re at a huge disadvantage being over 60 kilos.

“They’re all little jockeys. So for anyone normal sized it’s hard to rock up and do that race.”

2024/25 Shane van Gisbergen Sprintcar dates

December 14 – Western Springs

December 26 – Western Springs

December 28 – Baypark

December 30 – Baypark

January 1 – Waikaraka Park

January 2 – Western Springs

January 4 – Western Springs