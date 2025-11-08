Trackhouse Racing is shaking up their driver lineup for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Nineteen-year-old Connor Zilisch will move into a full-time Cup ride after signing a multi-year deal announced in August of this year.

At the same time, the team announced that Shane van Gisbergen has signed a contract extension and will remain with the organization for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, veteran Daniel Suárez, who was the original Trackhouse driver, will depart the team after five seasons to join Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 in 2026.

Zilisch came up through the Trackhouse development ranks and under its alliance with JR Motorsports. Because of his impeccable talent, he was signed at a young age.

For 2026, Zilisch will take the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet, formerly driven by his new teammate, second-year superstar, Shane Van Gisbergen, who wheeled the 88 to five Cup Series victories this year.

Van Gisbergen will shift to the No. 97 Chevrolet, a number tied to his past racing success in Supercars and his former number in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The change retires the familiar No. 99 that Suárez carried since Trackhouse’s debut in 2021.

With Zilisch stepping in as a full-time rookie and van Gisbergen entering his second season, Trackhouse will carry a refreshed identity while keeping its trademark creativity.

Suárez leaves behind a legacy as the team’s first race winner and a key piece of their early success. His move to Spire marks the end of one chapter and the start of another for both organizations.

With Zilisch in the 88, van Gisbergen in the 97, and Ross Chastain remaining in the No. 1 car, Trackhouse heads into 2026 with one of the most intriguing lineups on the grid.

Car unveilings and new paint schemes for both entries are expected in the near future.