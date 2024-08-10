Carter McMurray, the son of eight time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, Jamie McMurray makes his senior racing debut this weekend at the tender age of 13.

He joins the senior X30 category at the United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS) in Batavia, Ohio in what's been described by the McMurrays as a ‘learning' weekend. It started well for McMurray, qualifying seventh in the category.

Not due to turn 14 until November, Carter finished on the podium in two junior categories earlier this year in the USPKS in North Carolina at the Trackhouse Motorplex (owned by Trackhouse Racing NASCAR and MotoGP team owner, Justin Marks).

Originally, McMurray was meant to be taking part in a Legends cars event in Virginia this weekend, however that was postponed due to the effects of Hurricane Debby that has ravaged much of those parts of America.

Jamie McMurray's eight cup wins included a stellar 2010 which saw him win two of the blue riband NASCAR races in the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 500; he also won the 2015 24 Hours of Daytona for Chip Ganassi Racing with Scott Dixon, Kyle Larson and Tony Kanaan. He's currently an analyst on the Fox Sports NASCAR coverage.