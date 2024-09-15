The Kiwi took the final green flag in fourth place and fought through to second but could not break free of a ferocious pack that included Kaulig Racing teammate Allmendinger.

That allowed teen sensation Connor Zilisch to romp to victory, with SVG classified sixth after a crash on the back straight just behind the three-time Supercars champion brought out the yellow flags.

“It’s a hard one,” van Gisbergen told Frontstretch for Speedcafe of the hectic battle for second place.

“It’s awkward with a teammate, you never want to race too hard like that.

“But we leant into each other and then he hit me back and I hit him. It’s hard and then the leader gets away.”

Asked if the fight was fair, SVG added with a smile: “I guess so.

“It’s green-white-chequer and it seems everyone loses their shit here. I joined them.”

Van Gisbergen’s involvement in the wild finish came despite starting from the back of the field due to post-qualifying setup changes and a pit speeding penalty during the race.

“We just didn’t have the speed and then we had issues, had to fix them, started at the back and then I got a speeding penalty,” van Gisbergen surmised.

“I did that to myself, which sucks, I’m pissed at myself for that, but carry on.”

Van Gisbergen also praised race winner Zilisch, who drives for JR Motorsports but like SVG is part of the Trackhouse Racing family of drivers.

“It’s awesome to see the effort he puts in to how good he is at his age is pretty impressive,” said van Gisbergen.

“It’s been amazing to watch him.”

Van Gisbergen will line up third for the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen, set to take place early on Monday morning AEST.

“Hopefully that race is a bit cleaner and less mistakes from me and we’ll be fine,” he said.