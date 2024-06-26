The TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by HYTEK Steel Framing is the feature category at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series on June 28-30.

The last round at Morgan Park saw Brad Gartner dominate the results with a clean sweep of race victories in his Chev Camaro. Round 1 winner Josh Haynes was the victim of a puncture which resulted in one DNF.

Despite the setback the Ford Mustang driver was able to retain the points lead, albeit on equal standing with Camaro pilot Graham Cheney.

“Morgan Park was a tough round for us as a team, we still took home a lot of positives and came away with the championship lead. Unfortunately, two tyre punctures let us down, we showed some great speed, the car had a lot of pace,” said Haynes.

“There is obviously a lot more cars this weekend with great competition especially with it being some people's home track. I am really looking forward to showing what we have got, we are going to come back stronger than ever, rub some panels and have some fun.”

This round will see the return of Super 2 driver Jarrod Hughes. He will drive a third Chev Camaro out of the PHD Motorsport stable alongside Cheney and Paul Hadley.

“The PHD Motorsport team have been kind enough to support me in getting a drive in the TA2 Muscle Car at Queensland Raceway. When they put the opportunity forward to me, I thought there is no way we can't do that, and with it being a local round for me, it was a bit of a no brainer,” said Hughes.

“Obviously after the success we had at Calder Park last year, my approach is pretty high, I have had a pretty good year so far in the Super 2 and GT4 series' so I am going into Queensland Raceway with the ambition to try and win.”

Current Aussie Racing Car frontrunner and former state HQ Holden champion, Brad Madden will make his debut in a Mustang. Tom Hayman missed the last round due to a GT4 commitment and returns while Trans Am drivers Mark Bailey and John Holinger join the grid to gain some extra miles.

Dodge Challenger steerers Connor Roberts and Hayden Jackson return after strong rounds at Morgan Park, while TFH Racing return with a two-car effort for Josh Thomas and Des Collier after stints in Aussie Racing Cars and Formula RX8 respectively.

Former SuperUte racer Steve Wilson returns alongside speedway converts Danny Reidy, Domain Ramsay and West Aussie Jason Pryde.

The Circo Masters Class will see Round 1 winner Anthony Tenkate battle with Mark Crutcher and 2017 series champion Russell Wright who filled in as Driving Standards Observer at the last round.

There will be three practice sessions on Friday before Saturday's qualifying which begins at 10:45am AEST and split into bottom and top 50 percent 15min sessions. In the afternoon, there will be Races 1 and 2 over 12 laps each, scheduled at 1:15pm and 3:37pm respectively. Race 3 over 12 laps is set for 1:15 with the 18-lap Race 4 at 3:48pm.

All the action will be live on SBS Viceland, Fox Sports and Kayo. Check local guides for further details.

TA2 Muscle Cars Round 3 at Queensland Raceway Entry List