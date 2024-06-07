The Jezzine Barracks, a new location for the 2024 pre-event signing, are situated on Townsville's famous Strand and commemorate the military and Aboriginal heritage of the Kissing Point headland.

The Supercars circus will be welcomed to town on Thursday, July 4 with a street party at the Barracks from 17:00-17:50, with a free community event.

Walkinshaw Andretti United's Ryan Wood and PremiAir Racing's James Golding were joined in Townsville to make the announcement of off-track entertainment by Courage the wedge-tailed eagle, who serves as mascot of Townsville's 2nd Cavalry Regiment.

Courage is expected to also attend the autograph session and may yet make an appearance at the NTI Townsville 500 itself, as he did in 2023.

Supercars Chief Operating Officer Tim Watsford, “We love the Thursday night event, it is a great opportunity for the city to come together, celebrate and meet the drivers who will be racing around our Reid Park track.

“We have a great partnership with ADF [Australian Defence Force] and the army here in Townsville and the Barracks is the perfect spot to catch up with drivers before they begin racing at Reid Park.

“Thursday's signing session sets the stage for an incredible weekend of racing at the NTI Townsville 500, and we want fans to be right in the heart of the action.”

The Thursday night festivities follow the annual Transporter Parade through the heart of Townsville on Wednesday, July 3 from 12:00-13:30.

Supercars has also announced a superstar Saturday night concern act of Tones and I, G Flip, and Cyril.

The NTI Townsville 500 takes place on July 5-7 while the season continues next weekend (June 14-16) with the Betr Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley.