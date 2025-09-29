The Lincoln County Raceway in Dubbo saw 256 drivers across 12 classes compete for the NSW State Championships. Australia’s best showed up and provided some of the best racing seen all year.

In Cadet 9 Harry Lack for 6868 motorsport would take out his first State Championship in commanding fashion. The young Queenslander beating reigning Australian champ and teammate Milan Sami by 3.8 seconds.

Cadet 12 also saw a first-time winner with Cooper Clavell taking the spoils.

The Junior categories put on a show across the weekend with the average winning margin at less than two tenths of a second.

KA3 Junior Light saw the #41 of Dima Micale charge from seventh to the win taking home his first blue plate with the Arrow Development team.

In KA3 Junior Heavy and KA2, CXR Racing’s Jye Flynn did the double winning both classes and bumping his state championship count up to an impressive five.

TWM’s Zac Heard won his fifth place in KA3 Senior after dominating the final. In TaG 125 Heavy Zane Morrison was recorded 200 grams underweight after crossing the line first. That meant Harrison Hoey inherited the title to add to his already impressive 20+ total. But more importantly, this victory came on debut aboard a Tony Kart run by his own team.

X30 and TaG 125 Light would see a pair of first-time state champions with Jett Kocoski taking out X30 with Rush Performance and Mika Lemasurier taking victory in TaG 125 Light for the factory Tony Kart team.

KZ2 saw Jack Webster’s return to form for TWM by sweeping the weekend and taking his second state title. TaG Restricted Light saw Angus Kues-Sales take victory, Whilst Regan Payne took victory in TaG Restricted Medium.