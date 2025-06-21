It was determined drive from the Garth Walden Racing driver as he took the narrow win over two-time champion and current points leader Harri Jones.

Second in the points before Round 3, O’Keeffe won the start and opened a 1.1 second gap on the first lap as the Jones Motorsport pilot had to fend off the challenge from TekworkX Motorsports’ David Russell.

Once in second, Jones was able to negate the gap to less than half a second, but that was as close as he would get over the 18-lap journey.

Russell was able to maintain third and finished 4.1s adrift. He was clear of a close finish between Earl Bamber Motorsports’ Dale Wood and McElrea Racing Bayley Hall who had to get pass Angelo Mouzouis earlier.

They were chased by Glen Wood, Jackson Walls, Lockie Bloxsom and Marcos Flack. Outside the top 10 were Hamish Fitzsimmons, Marco Giltrap, Oscar Targett, Clay Osborne, Caleb Sumich and Tom McLennan.

Matt Slavin was first in the Am class. He had to fight his way past Rodney Jane and Matt Belford to take the win. Jane took second after Belford had a spin at Turn 6 three laps from the finish.

Qualifying was a seesaw affair as Jones and Russell had turns at the top of the times with the former ahead as the session was stopped for a grass fire off Turn 1. It coincided with everyone pitting for the second set of tyres.

O’Keeffe joined the troupe at the top as he and Jones vied for pole. In the end it was O’Keeffe who won out, by 0.03 seconds. Russell finished third ahead of Dale Wood, Hall, Mouzouris, Glen Wood, Walls, Bloxsom and Sumich. Best of the Am drivers was Slavin by 0.04 over Jane and Belford.

The Porsches will have two races on Sunday at 10:00am and 1:25pm local time.