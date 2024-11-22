Garnett Patterson missed the benchmark by less than a second at the hottest part of the day. In his third session of Friday, he recorded a lap of 2:01. 928 before his second attempt produced the event’s best time, a 2:00.986.

In the first of three sessions, early in the day, the tyres didn’t come up to optimum temperature. The second session traffic prevented an improvement. After his benchmark lap in the third outing, his next lap started faster. He had bettered his time in the first sector (48.941) but had to abort soon after because of traffic.

“I don’t think I would have gone under two minutes, probably an 00.3 or 00.2,” Patterson admitted.

The car’s regular pilot John-Paul Drake pulled his best laps on Friday to be second overall (2:05.788) while Michelin Sprint Challenge driver, Sonic Racing’s Jake Santalucia (Porsche 991.2 Cup Car) was third overall at 2:08.839.

After a recent health issue, Geoff Emery relished being back in the driver’s seat when the very experienced GT racer took up an invitation from friend Danny Stutterd to drive the new Innovation Race Cars Pace MGT.

“The car is brilliant. On good tyres and conditions, it could do a five here,” Emery said after his 2:09.260 best where the car was on old tyres throughout.

Also from Sprint Challenge and out of the Sonic stable, Conor Somers (911.2 Cup Car) was fifth on combined times. He came in ahead of former F1 driver and World Touring Car Champion Tiago Monteiro (991.2), Trent Grubel (Time Attack Subaru Impreza WRX STi), Sprint Challenge Class B champion Jacque Jarjo (991.2) and Jason Yu (Nissan R35 GTR).

There were some Production Cars competing, not as many as expected, to test Hankook tyres for next year’s Bathurst 6 Hour at Easter. Simon Hodges (BMW M4 F82) was the quickest over Beric Lynton (M3 F82), Ben Kavich (M2 F87) and Tom Shaw (M4).