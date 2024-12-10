Imogen Radburn became the first female to qualify fastest in a Duratec-powered Formula Ford at a state round. She was also the first in NSW since Leanne Ferrier qualified a Kent-engine Van Diemen on pole at Eastern Creek in 1999.

Just back from Rodin Motorsport in the UK, she recorded two thirds and a second in the Colin Hill Engineering Mygale. Synergy Motorsport Spectrum drivers Cody Maynes-Rutty with two, and Eddie Beswick (one) won the races.

Initially the CERA Dunlop Destiny Series (for Excels) was supposed to be the third and final round but ended up wasn’t, with the series declared after two rounds. An early crash in Race 1 took out contenders Jack Wood, Tim Colombrita and Matt Boylan. The race went to Brad James over Rio Campbell and Aston Cattach.

Campbell won a dramatic end to Race 2 over James and Grigg-Gault. The drama came out of the last corner on the final lap as the three were inseparable and had contact with a lapped car that crashed out Eric Maastricht. Grigg-Gault won the last ahead of Boylett, Campbell, Colombrita, Cattach and James.

The IRC GT SS driver pair of Steven Lacey and Geoff Taunton dominated Sports Sedans. Lacey scored two wins to Taunton’s one and wrapped up his fifth NSW title in 10 years. Dan Nolan (Mazda RX7/Supra Turbo) was third in Race 1, Mark Boudib (BMW/Chev) was third in the others as attrition ran high.

Production Cars had a big field and three 40-minute races. Dean Campbell (BRM M2) won Race 1 over Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport R8) and Tony Virag/Liam Evans (HSV GTS). Michael Osmond and Tim Colombrita shared a BMW M135i for the second race win over Adam Gosling (Honda Civic Type R) and Dan D’Aquino (Commodore SS). Campbell bounced back to take Race 3 from Gosling and Trevor Symonds (Clubsports).

Ryan Jagger qualified his under 2.0lt Improved Production Holden Barina on pole, but he had dramas in Race 1 which was won by Ben Sheedy (Holden Commodore). Sheedy led Race 2 until he retired which paved the way for Ben Algie (Nissan Silvia S15) to take two wins.

In Supersports, Mark Brame (Radical SR3) was a big winner of Race 1 over Terry Knowles (SR3) and Simon Copping (West). Aaron Lee (West) won a very wet second race over Brame and Craig McLatchey (SR3) before Brame scored the last over Lee and Warwick Morris (SR3).

The Craig brothers placed one-two in each in each of the Pulsar races with Jamie taking two wins and Josh one. Dan Smith was third in each. Laurie Fooks (Raider) took out the first two Superkarts races before Aaron Cogger (Avoig Elise) won the last two.

IMAGES: Riccardo Benvenuti