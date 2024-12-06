McLaren sits atop the standings with a 21-point buffer to Ferrari in second with a maximum of 44 points still up for grabs.

Ferrari is the only other team in contention but requires a strong result in Yas Marina to claim the title.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility with little to separate the two teams heading into the weekend.

However, the back end of the championship has proven exceptionally competitive such that any one of the leading four teams are a viable chance of race victory.

That could see the destination of the title determined by external influences.

“I think still confident,” Piastri said of the mood within the McLaren garage.

“We’re still in a good spot in terms of the lead we have.

“I think it’s going to be a very tightly fought weekend between probably the top four teams, not just us and Ferrari, which means that some of the other teams can potentially play a role in deciding the championship. So let’s see.”

Last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen for Red Bull Racing, with George Russell successful in Las Vegas in the race which preceded it.

Ferrari won two on the bounce in the United States and Mexico City, while McLaren’s last win came in Singapore courtesy of Lando Norris, immediately after Piastri’s success in Azerbaijan.

Since Baku, it’s been tougher going for McLaren on Sundays.

There was success in the Sao Paulo Sprint, and again in Qatar, but on both of those occasions it was Verstappen who was successful in the grand prix itself.

In Qatar, a mistake under yellow flags cost Norris, while Piastri lost track position under the second Safety Car.

Competitive throughout, McLaren simply hasn’t had the rub of the green and its constructors’ championship advantage has been gradually eroded in recent races.

Still, it holds the upper hand heading into the season finale where success would end a drought that stretches back to 1998.

“I think through some of the races in the second half of the season, especially when we were starting to take some points out of Max, there was kind of the urgency to make sure that was still happening for the drivers’ championship,” Piastri said of McLaren’s season.

“Now it’s obviously a similar scenario for the constructors.

“Qatar didn’t end exactly how we wanted as a team but I think the confidence is still there.

“And yes, of course, there’s a lot riding on this weekend, it’s obvious, but I think the best way of tackling it is just how we have done and trying to get the most out of our car.

“I think it’s very early now to start keeping both eyes on what Ferrari do. We need to keep at least one eye, probably both for now, on our own performance.”

Opening practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins at 13:30 local time (20:30 AEDT).