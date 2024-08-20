An icy cold Symmons Plains provided non-stop news and controversy, starting with rumblings about parity on the Friday after Camaros locked out 11 of the top 12 spots.

Nick Percat then stole the spotlight with a stunning win on Saturday… at least until the Triple Eight cars spent a few hours longer in parc ferme than usual.

Turned out the streaming cameras in the Red Bull Camaros weren't working, which may sound innocuous enough, but uncovered a hot topic in the paddock. Data scraping.

Then on Sunday attention turned to Mark Dutton and the imaginary border that he wouldn't let Thomas Randle cross.

There's all that, and so much more, covered off in detail in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.