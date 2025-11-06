It is the 72nd time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is Angus Fogg who tells his motorsport journey. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

This time we have gone offshore to New Zealand to have a chat with Angus Fogg. He is a fan favourite on both sides of the Tasman Sea, particularly with his fire-breathing Ford Mustang which has and still does, race here in Australia.

Yet Angus has been around motorsport for a long time and started in Mini Sevens during the mid-1980s. After some 10 years he also tried the NZ 2.0-litre Touring Car Championship in a Ford Telstar before a switch to a more competitive Nissan Bluebird.

In 2000 and 2001 he came to Australia for the Bathurst 1000 with Team Kiwi in a Holden Commodore VT while continuing his endeavours in NZ with a Nissan Primera GT. In 2004 he joined the New Zealand V8 Touring Car Championship. The first year was with a Commodore before a switch to a Ford Falcon BA which he campaigned through to 2012, the year he won the title.

He then joined the new V8 SuperTourers through to 2016. In that period, he also took part in guest appearances in several categories that included Pre 1878 Saloon & GT & Historic Muscle Cars (in a Mini Cooper S), the Motul Honda Cup, the Toyota Finance 86s Championship, and Aussie Racing Cars.

It was in 2018 in the Central Muscle Cars where he really made his mark to a wider audience with his black and gold Ford Mustang that spat flame out of its twin exhaust system.

It is the car he brought to Australian to not only race in Touring Car Masters but then adjusted with aero to compete in National Sports Sedans. Then there was his chance to drive a Lola F5000 in a enlightening one-off occasion.

