It is the 79th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story. Rohan Carrig talks about his start in motorsport from his first time at a race meeting – in a bassinet as a baby.

The lads also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene as the 2026 season gets underway.

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/97c6a220-3b30-4368-9649-43c052c83dc4/

Like many before and after, it was in karts that Rohan made his debut in 1989, then progressed to circuit racing three years later as a 20-year-old.

He campaigned the next two motor racing seasons at the Champion of Winton meetings aboard the pushrod Ford powered CRD852 built by his father.

Advertisements

Then he progressed to the Golf engined Hardman in which he ultimately took out an Aluminium tub Division Two title in Australian Formula 2.

The premier open wheel category, Formula Holden and the Australian Drivers Championship lured him to obtain a 1989 Reynard. However, it didn’t bring any success.

An upgrade to the Reynard 92D from Keiren Murphy, the ex-Todd Keelly title winner, was a much better car and one that had Rohan far more competitive. He continued to race the car until the end of 2004 after which Formula Holden was replaced by Formula 3.

After a lengthy hiatus, Rohan returned to compete in Historic races and still does to this day. He is a passionate about the historic scene which includes the biggest meeting of its type in Australia, the Phillip Island Penrite 100 Classic which takes place this year, on March 14-15.

It is also worth catching up on the other entertaining 78 Grassroots Racing Podcasts. We have had many of the big names in the sport, where they discuss where it started for them and their progression through their careers.