It is the 64th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is John Martin who tells his motorsport story, and we also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

In his own words, John Martin regarded himself as nothing special in regard to driving talent. He started in Speedway in Juniors around Central Queensland, but his progression to racing karts on bitumen soon produced winning results.

Noteworthy along his rise to racing at the top level Internationally in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the United States Sports Car Championship, he raced Formula Fords and delivered an Australian Formula Ford manufacturer its first win in England.

He takes up through his campaigns in British Formula Ford and Formula 3, A1 Grand Prix, Formula Renault 3.5 Series and the Superleague Formula. He also raced in Australia, in Carrera Cup, the Endurance Championship, GTs, TCR Australia and S5000 and continues as a driving coach and mentor to the next generation of stars.

