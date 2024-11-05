There’s some disappointing news for Supercheap Auto’s dodgiest employee Former Legend this week as he misses out on the wildcard seat for 2025.

Turns out the seat alongside Craig Lowndes has gone to highly-competent race driver Zach Bates instead.

That’s only one piece of the enduro driver market, though, with some high-profile returns for Mark Winterbottom and Lee Holdsworth making headlines.

Featured Videos

Oh, and it turns out Max Verstappen is a good guy at driving a Formula 1 car.

All that and much more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.