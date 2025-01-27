William Calleja ended the first round of the WSK Super Masters Series with a third placed finish, while Jay Kostecki got boxed around in his final.

Calleja led the OK Junior Final for all of one corner before being gobbled up, however was able to finish on the podium with a fighting finish at the La Conca circuit.

Fellow Australian, Jay Kostecki was methodically making his way through the Mini GR3 field in the Final before being shuffled backwards. He was well up the order having started 13th following the Pre-Final, however had to relinquish several places.

The West Australian would ultimately finish 10th, up three positions from his starting spot.

The next round of the Super Masters Series will be next weekend at Sarno in Italy.