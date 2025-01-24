William Exton has signed with TekworkX Motorsport to race a 991.2-spec Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in the Porsche Carrera Cup feeder series.

Exton has been something of a karting prodigy in New Zealand. In recent years, he made the move into cars via the Toyota 86 Championship.

In 2024, he won the Giltrap Motorsport Junior Scholarship and a funded drive of a McLaren Artura GT4 in the GT New Zealand Championship on the NextGen NZ Championship program.

Exton will follow a slew of Kiwi drivers to have competed in Porsche Sprint Challenge, including Matt Payne, Ryan Wood, Marco Giltrap, and Brock Gilchrist.

“I’m very excited to be joining TekworkX Motorsport, they’re an amazing team and Sprint Challenge is the best next step for me,” said Exton.

“My best friend recommended the team, and then over the past six months we’ve been talking and decided to give Sprint Challenge a crack.

“The field was pretty strong last year, I’m hoping it will be again this year with some more great drivers and I can really challenge myself.

“I’ve been to a few of the tracks, but I’ve never raced on any of them so that will be a huge challenge.

“There’ll be a couple other Kiwis as well so we’ll all be in the same boat and testing our abilities to adapt.

“I know TekworkX will give me the best opportunity with the car and the data to get up to speed.

“I met some of the team last weekend in New Zealand, I already knew a few of the team through karting as well, so it was great to catch up and look forward to the season.”

TekworkX team owner Rob Woods welcomed Exton to the team

“We at TekworkX couldn’t be more happier to have Will join the TekworkX team in 2025 for Sprint Challenge,” he said.

“He was a driver that was identified midway through 2024, with discussion taking place from then right through to the end of 2024.

“I was ecstatic when I got the phone call from Will only a couple of weeks ago confirming he would join TekworkX.

“I finally got to meet Will in person along with his family, last weekend at the Hampton Downs round of the NZ Summerset GT Series and I couldn’t be more impressed with the maturity and professionalism he showed throughout the weekend.

“I know he has the ability and skill, and we will give him a car and the attention required to have him at the pointy end of the field from the onset of round one at Phillip Island.”

This year’s Porsche Sprint Challenge season starts at Phillip Island on April 4-6.