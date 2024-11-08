The second-tier Porsche series will play support to Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at four events and Supercars at two.

The season will open at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on April 4-6 before heading to Sydney Motorsport Park on May 2-4.

Queensland Raceway will host the third round on May 30-June 1 before the first Supercars event at the Reid Park Street Circuit on July 11-13 for the Townsville 500.

The penultimate round will take place at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 5-6 before closing out the season in support of the Sandown 500 on November 13-15.

Sandown Raceway replaces Symmons Plains Raceway on the calendar.

“The 2025 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia calendar delivers a great mixture of events, circuits and opportunities for our teams and competitors,” said John Murray, Porsche Cars Australia, director marketing and motorsport.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with SRO Motorsports Australia to help grow their new for 2025 platform.

“They have exciting plans for their take on promoting events and it makes sense for an expanded Porsche presence, given the participation of our customers in their key categories as well.

“We are also proud to continue our excellent relationship with Supercars and ensure Sprint Challenge can join Carrera Cup in representing Porsche at key Repco Supercars Championship events.

“The first visit to Townsville was a roaring success, and concluding the series at Sandown as the Supercars are in the peak of their new ‘finals’ system will be an appropriate way to end the season.”

SRO Motorsports Group Australia CEO Ben McMellan welcomed the addition of Porsche Sprint Challenge to its calendar.

The Porsche feeder series complements GT World Challenge Australia, Monochrome GT4 Australia, and the Ferrari Challenge Series.

“SRO Motorsports Australia is pleased to further strengthen SRO’s global relationship with Porsche by welcoming Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge to our events for the 2025 & 2026 seasons,” said McMellan.

“The Porsche Sprint Challenge class adds to Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4, and the new Ferrari Challenge Series, making our SRO events truly GT-inspired.

“The 2025 season sees us enter a new era for GT racing in Australia and this class of Porsche competition is the perfect partner for our events.”

2025 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar