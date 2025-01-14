Kurt Busch, who won the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series with the then-known Roush Racing, will race for the United States on March 7-8 at Stadium Australia.

Busch will be teammates to extreme sports legend Travis Pastrana.

In a career in the Cup Series that spanned more than two decades, Busch was a winner 34 times and was recently named among NASCAR’s top 75 drivers.

Busch had his NASCAR career cut short when a crash at Pocono Raceway left him with lingering concussion symptoms.

This week, the 46-year-old was given medical clearance to return to racing.

“We were very happy when Kurt confirmed that he has received his medical clearance and will be making his return to racing as part of Team USA with Travis Pastrana at the Race of Champions,” said event organiser Frederik Johnsson.

“From my discussions with Kurt the past few months he sounds ultra motivated. Kurt and Travis are aiming to win it all for Team USA and I’m sure they will put on a fantastic show for the Australian fans.

“Like Travis, Kurt is tremendously patriotic and they are both going to do everything they can to win the ROC Nations Cup for Team USA on the Friday night before trying to beat each other to clinch the individual ‘Champion of Champions’ trophy on the Saturday.”

Busch has raced for some of NASCAR’s most famous teams, including Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Chip Ganassi Racing.

In 2014, he attempted to do ‘The Double’, competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in an 1100-mile epic.

After finishing sixth for Andretti Autosport at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he fell short of completing the full distance after his Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet SS engine failure in the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Race car drivers always push the limits to be the best, and drive to win,” said Busch.

“That is what I have strived for my whole career, and to receive another invite from Race of Champions is a chance to go up against the best of the best from around the world.”

Pastrana hailed Busch’s entry a significant coup for Team USA.

“There is no one that I’ve seen at past Race of Champions from America that’s been able to jump in the cars and perform like Kurt Busch,” said Pastrana.

“I’ve talked to Kurt a few times over the past months and pleaded with him to come out of retirement since his crash in NASCAR.

“I would have loved to see another ultra-talented driver like Kyle Larson come to Race of Champions as well, but he has a NASCAR race the same weekend.

“I said if I’m going all the way to Australia then it has to be with someone that can help me win it all for Team USA.

“Hopefully Kurt can teach me how to drive on Tarmac. I’m so stoked that he has confirmed and we are going to do everything we can to win ROC Sydney for the USA.”

Internationals confirmed for the event include Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastien Loeb, Travis Pastrana, Mick Schumacher, Johan Kristoffersson and Hayden Paddon.

More star signings from Formula 1, Supercars, Le Mans, Nascar, World Rally and Rally X are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.com.au and start from just $49 per person.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers (more to be announced)

Jamie Whincup (Australia)

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Sebastien Loeb (France)

Hayden Paddon (New Zealand)

Travis Pastrana (United States)

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

Will Brown (Australia)

Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Petter Solberg (Norway)

Oliver Solberg (Norway)

Toby Price (Australia)

Kurt Busch (United States)