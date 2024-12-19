The duo won the ROC Nations Cup in 2024 on snow in Sweden but will be back on asphalt at Stadium Australia in the city’s west come March 7-8.

Night one comprises the Nations Cup where two-driver teams will compete for their respective country. Night two sees every driver go head-to-head for the champion of champions honour.

In a slightly bizarre twist, Oliver will compete for Sweden on night two but will compete for Team Norway in the Nations Cup with his father Petter.

“Race Of Champions is definitely one of the highlights of the season,” said Petter.

“The competition is fantastic, racing against so many drivers from so many different areas of the sport – and it’s really cool to be driving with Oliver. And we’ve done quite well for the last two years!

“Australia is definitely a place with good memories for me; it’s where Pernilla and I got engaged and I remember Oliver coming out there with us for the first time when he was just one!

“From the competition side, Rally Australia was always one of the best organised WRC rounds. I did it eight times in my career and winning in Perth in 2003 was a special one.

“The people, the fans are great out there, with lots of passion for the sport. And driving in a stadium like the Accor in Sydney will be fantastic.

“The chance to race against people like Loeb and Vettel is what really makes Race of Champions special – and the party’s a special one too.”

Solberg Sr is a known quantity in world motorsport, having become a staple for Subaru in the early 2000s, winning the championship in 2003.

His son Oliver reached the pinnacle of the sport at a young age but has returned to the WRC feeders series, WRC2, where he finished second this year.

“It’s always nice to go to an event as the defending champion and even better when you are the champion with your father,” said Oliver.

“Everybody goes to Race Of Champions to kind of enjoy themselves a little bit and to hang out with drivers from other championships, but then the competition is always super-close when we are pulling on the helmet.

“Like you can imagine, I don’t remember my first visit to Australia but I’m really hoping my dad and I can make this one a memorable one and make the Nations Cup hat-trick.

“It’s sure that it’s going to be a different feeling from this Race Of Champions, the conditions will be quite different from what we had in Sweden.”

Internationals confirmed for the event include Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastien Loeb, Travis Pastrana, Mick Schumacher, Johan Kristoffersson and Hayden Padden.

More star signings from Formula 1, Supercars, Le Mans, Nascar, World Rally and Rally X are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.com.au.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers (more to be announced)

Jamie Whincup (Australia)

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Sebastien Loeb (France)

Hayden Paddon (New Zealand)

Travis Pastrana (United States)

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

Will Brown (Australia)

Petter Solberg (Norway)

Oliver Solberg (Norway)