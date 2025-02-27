The world famous event will make its first Southern Hemisphere appearance at Accor Stadium on March 7-8.

Some of the biggest names in world motorsport will go head-to-head over two nights as they battle it out for both individual and Nations Cup honours.

What those drivers will race has now been locked in as well with six different cars to be in action.

The headline act will be the 550-horsepower FC2 rallycross machines, followed by the less powerful Supercar Lite rallycross cars.

The KTM X-Bow Comp R will be action as will the Polaris RZR Pro R side-by-side.

There will also be two cars with a shared platform – the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86 Cup race cars.

“We have managed to put together a challenging grid of cars for our first ever Race Of Champions in the Southern Hemisphere,” said ROC president and co-founder Fredrik Johnsson.

“All six cars require a unique skill level to get the most out of them.

“Some drivers will be strong in one car and not so sharp in others, but it is the driver who is the most consistent across all the cars who will put themselves in contention for victory.

“We have a minimum of three cars in each category, so we have a little room in case of major damage, but obviously the plan is to get through the two nights of racing with all cars in-tact.

“We have an experienced crew of mechanics and engineers on stand-by in case we need them, but the plan is for them to have a relaxing couple of nights. It doesn’t always work out that way.”

For Supercars champion Jamie Whincup, who will represent Team Australia, the line-up of cars will be a welcome challenge, given his background is racing cars, not rally-style hardware.

“Race Of Champions always has an interesting and eclectic field of cars and ROC Sydney is certainly no different,” said Whincup.

“I think all six cars will offer different challenges and it will be who gets their head around them the fastest that will be in with a shot.

“Every one of the 20 drivers is super competitive and all will have their unique edge in one or more of the cars, but it will be the same for everyone.

“All six cars will certainly be different to a Supercar and that’s what is going to make it a great challenge and a heap of fun.”

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.com.au.

2025 ROC NATIONS CUP – FINAL TEAMS LINE-UP

Team Germany

Sebastian Vettel (GER)

Mick Schumacher (GER)

Team Australia Supercars

Jamie Whincup (AUS)

Will Brown (AUS)

Team Australia Off-Road

Molly Taylor (AUS)

Toby Price (AUS)

Team New Zealand

Hayden Paddon (NZ)

Louis Sharp (NZ)

Team USA

Travis Pastrana (USA)

Kurt Busch (USA)

Team Norway (Defending ROC Nations Cup Champions)

Petter Solberg (NOR)

Oliver Solberg (NOR / SWE)

Team Sweden

Johan Kristoffersson (SWE)

Mattias Ekström (SWE)

Team France

Sebastien Loeb (FRA)

Victor Martins (FRA)

Team Great Britain

David Coulthard (UK)

Max McRae (UK)

Team Finland

Valtteri Bottas (FIN)

Heikki Kovalainen (FIN)

Event Schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation

Accor Stadium, Sydney

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the “Champion of Champions”

Accor Stadium, Sydney