For the first time, the pair will be each other’s co-driver in the Race of Champions at Sydney’s Accor Stadium (Stadium Australia).

Brown and Whincup have been confirmed to represent Team Australia Supercars in the Nations Cup while compatriots Toby Price and Molly Taylor will run under the Team Australia Off-Road banner.

The Race of Champions, which takes place on March 7-8, features two nights of competition.

On Friday, teams will race against each other in the ROC Nations Cup to decide which country reigns supreme.

Then, on Saturday, drivers will go head-to-head on the side-by-side course to determine the Champion of Champions.

The two Australian teams will race against eight other countries from around the world.

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher will represent Germany while Petter and Oliver Solberg will race for Norway.

The United States will have a star-studded line-up featuring X Games icon Travis Pastrana and NASCAR champion Kurt Busch.

Group stages will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final to decide the winner.

It marks a return to Race of Champions for Whincup, who contested the 2012 edition in Barbados. Meanwhile, it’ll be the first time Brown has competed.

“It has been a hell of a build-up since we announced that Race Of Champions would be coming to Australia back in October,” said Whincup.

“Obviously I got to know Will (Brown) pretty well last year on his way to the championship as his team’s boss and co-owner of Red Bull Ampol Racing, but this will be the first time we have actually run as teammates,” said Whincup.

“We are taking the responsibility of representing Australia very seriously and we will be doing everything in our power to get it down for the home crowd.”

Brown said he’s keen to deliver a result for his Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal cum co-driver.

“I know that the Race of Champions means a lot to the boss and it is not every day that you get to represent Australia, especially in motorsports,” said Brown.

“To be invited to take part in the first instance is very special, but to be driving for Team Australia Supercars in the first-ever event in Australia is something pretty cool.

“I have been promised that we will all have a heap of fun, but there is no doubt that as soon as the visors go down on the helmets, it will be game on.

“Not one driver in the ROC field has had the level of success they have had without being incredibly competitive.”

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers

Jamie Whincup (Australia)

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Sebastien Loeb (France)

Hayden Paddon (New Zealand)

Travis Pastrana (United States)

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

Will Brown (Australia)

Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Petter Solberg (Norway)

Oliver Solberg (Norway)

Toby Price (Australia)

Kurt Busch (United States)

Louis Sharp (New Zealand)

Heikki Kovalainen (Finland)