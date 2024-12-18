Organisers of the Accor Stadium event have struck an exclusive deal with the free-to-air network for coverage across Channel 10 and its streaming service 10 Play.

Run in Australia for the first time, Race of Champions features stars from various motorsport disciplines racing against each other in a series of head-to-head battles aboard various machinery.

Drivers already confirmed for the event include Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastien Loeb, Travis Pastrana, Mick Schumacher, Will Brown, Jamie Whincup and Molly Taylor.

Fredrik Johnsson, Race Of Champions President and Co-Founder, said the Network 10 deal is all about reaching the biggest possible audience.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Network 10 to broadcast the first ever Race Of Champions World Final in Australia,” he said.

“We had discussions with all the main broadcasters in Australia, but decided to accept Network 10’s offer, including over six hours of live free-to-air national coverage, ensuring we reach the largest possible audience for this historic event.”

Adam Cush, Director of Sport Production, Paramount Australia, hailed the deal on behalf of Network 10.

“Race Of Champions is a landmark event that showcases the true spirit of motorsport, where skill, versatility, and sheer speed are put to the ultimate test,” he said.

“It’s a rare opportunity to witness some of the greatest drivers from around the world battle head-to-head, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the intensity and excitement of this historic competition live and exclusive on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

“We are committed to delivering thrilling, high-impact live events that showcase the very best in global motorsport, and with Channel 10 also broadcasting the F1 Australian Grand Prix just a week later, it’s a fantastic start to an exhilarating year of motorsport action for Australian audiences.”

The ROC will be held over two days, with a Nations Cup battle on Friday March 7 followed by the World Final individual event on Saturday March 8.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.com.au.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.