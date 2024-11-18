The announcement comes off the back of winning his seventh premier class rallycross title, all of which have been consecutive.

Next year’s Race Of Champions at Stadium Australia, home to the 2000 Sydney Olympics, will mark his fifth appearance.

Kristoffersson will represent Sweden across the two nights of action on March 7-8.

“The best thing about winning my seventh World Rallycross title this year is that I am

invited back to the Race Of Champions,” said Kristoffersson.

“A while ago I was asked by a journalist at a World Rallycross event what my biggest goal is after so many victories and titles, and my answer was that I really want to win the Race Of Champions for the first time ever.

“I know the competition is once again going to be very tough, but hopefully I can finally make it all the way at ROC Sydney.”

Alongside his World Rallycross Championship feats, Kristoffersson won the Extreme E title with Australia’s Molly Taylor.

The Swede is also talented on asphalt, winning Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia (2012, 2013, 2015) and the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (2012).

Fredrik Johnsson, Race Of Champions president and co-founder, admitted Kristoffersson might be something of an unknown Down Under.

“Johan Kristoffersson might not be a name familiar to many general sporting fans in Australia yet, but I am confident they will know who he is by the time the 2025 Race Of Champions is completed in Sydney in March,” said Johnsson.

“Johan has an amazing winning record across a range of disciplines and his versatility makes him perfect for the ROC concept, where drivers have to get used to drive a variety of new competition cars on the brand new asphalt ROC Parallel racing track that we will build in Accor Stadium.

“Johan has certainly been competitive in his past ROC participations, winning the ROC Nations Cup with Tom Kristensen in Mexico in 2019, and he will be arriving in Sydney with a point to prove.

“If I was betting man my money would be on Johan winning at least one new Trophy at ROC Sydney and with his full attack and often sideways driving style he will be leaving Sydney with many more fans than when he arrived.”

Tickets for the Race of Champions are on sale now.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers (more to be announced)

Jamie Whincup (Australia)

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Sebastien Loeb (France)

Hayden Paddon (New Zealand)

Travis Pastrana (United States)

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)