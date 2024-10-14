Tickets, starting at just AUD $49 for children and AUD $69 for adults, will officially go on sale to the public at 11am on Wednesday, but Speedcafe.com readers can register for their tickets today by clicking HERE.

The March 7-8 spectacular is a collaboration between Race Of Champions (ROC), TEG Sport, and Venues NSW, and this will be the first time the iconic event has been held in Australia.

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup is the first of many high-profile drivers to be confirmed for the event over coming weeks.

The event comes two weeks after the 2025 Supercars opener at Sydney Motorsport Park (Feb 21-23) and one week before the opening round of the F1 World Championship in Melbourne (March 13-16).

ROC is renowned for gathering some of the best drivers in the world, including superstars from Formula 1, Le Mans, IndyCar, NASCAR, World Rally, and Rallycross.

Past participants have included legends like Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Sebastien Loeb, David Coulthard, Marcus Grönholm, and Jenson Button.

Other international stars have included NASCAR champions Jimmie Johnson, Kurt and Kyle Busch, and Jeff Gordon, Indy 500 winners Ryan Hunter-Reay, Juan-Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves, and Josef Newgarden, Formula E Champion Lucas Di Grassi, and Extreme sports star Travis Pastrana.

The Race Of Champions will run over two nights with a purpose built 950m track taking centre stage at Accor Stadium, Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. The ROC Nations Cup takes place on Friday the 7th, with drivers paired in teams based on nationality to bid for the title of ‘World’s Fastest Nation’.

The Saturday night will see the individual Race Of Champions, when all teamwork goes out of the window and it will be a battle for individual glory and the ‘Champion of Champions’ title.

The event will not only celebrate the Global motorsport elite but also give an opportunity to celebrate the rich motorsport history of Australia with top Australian drivers competing head-to-head with the world’s best, according to ROC President and co-founder, Fredrik Johnsson.

“We were delighted when Speedcafe.com agreed to be a partner with us for the 2025 Race of Champions at Accor Stadium in Sydney,” said Johnsson.

“Speedcafe.com has not only built a fantastic trusted reputation in Australia, but internationally as a trusted news source for all forms of motorsport.

“The site has a strong and loyal readership and it is great that we have the opportunity to offer those fans a pre-sale opportunity so they can get in early for what is already shaping as a great chapter for ROC.”

Speedcafe.com co-owner Karl Begg said the chance to partner with ROC and have the chance to pass on benefits to the site’s readership was a “no brainer”.

“The Race of Champions (ROC) is an iconic event known throughout the world because of the work that Fredrik (Johnsson) and his team have done over many years,” said Begg.

“It was fantastic news for Australian motorsport when we heard that the 2025 event would be held in Sydney and we were obviously open to ideas immediately when we were approached about being involved.

“The feedback and interest from fans since last week’s launch has been unprecedented and we are delighted that as part of our relationship we can offer a pre-event purchase opportunity to our loyal readers and fanbase.”

Click here to register for your tickets today.

Event Schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation. Accor Stadium, Sydney

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm*

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the “Champion of Champions”. Accor Stadium, Sydney