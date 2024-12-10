Next year’s five-round calendar will be alongside the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia, Monochrome GT4 Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Ferrari Challenge and other national categories.

“It made a lot of sense for us to work with SRO and secure a place on their events for 2025,” said Category Manager Charise Bristow.

“It’s going to be a great product with really high-quality categories, great events and broadcast so it’s another step in us continuing to grow one-make Radical competition in Australia further.

“Bringing GT and Sports Car racing together on the same program will be really appealing to fans coming to the track and watching on TV – it will be great to be part of that.

“There are a lot of crossovers between Radical Cup Australia and GT racing in Australia, with teams and drivers often doing double duties, so there’s some economies of scale for them as a bonus.”

The news comes following a record-setting year for Radical competition in Australia with the national tour averaging over 20 cars across the season and producing high quality, entertaining racing at each event.

Starting at Phillip Island in April, the series returns to Sydney Motorsport Park for round two in early May. Missed in 2024, there is a return trip to Queensland Raceway in the early winter months before a debut at Sandown for the first time since 2018, follows in July. The final round of the series will be held at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend in September.

Next year will mark the first time that Radical Cup Australia has linked with one promoter for the entire calendar, offering competitors consistency in scheduling, broadcast and media, facilities and cost.

“With a number of our regular drivers having also raced in Radicals, including the likes of Alex Gardner and Elliott Schutte, the category has proved a solid breeding ground for driver talent and can act as a stepping stone into the top level of GT racing, which makes it a fantastic support category,” said SRO CEO Ben McMillan.

“Having a category like Radicals that attracts big numbers at every event and offers competitive, entertaining racing is a brilliant result for the overall series and we are excited for what next season will bring.”

Each round will see Radical competition embedded within the broader SRO broadcast package.

Race formats will continue to follow the existing Radical model with a mixture of sprint and longer-distance races planned.

2025 Radical Cup Australia Series