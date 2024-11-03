Qualifying for tomorrow’s race was postponed on Saturday afternoon (local time) after heavy rain hit the Interlagos area.

While it was hoped the session could simply be delayed, it was ultimately decided to postpone it until Sunday as conditions failed to improve.

However, with rain expected to persist, the FIA and Formula 1 have issued a dramatically different schedule.

That includes an early-morning qualifying session, beginning at 07:30 local time (21:30 AEDT).

The race will then follow at 12:30 local time (02:30 AEDT Sunday).

“Following the conditions in São Paulo today the decision was taken not to proceed with Qualifying due to poor visibility, standing water on the track and fading light,” said a joint statement from the FIA and Formula 1.

“Safety is always the paramount consideration in such circumstances and while as much time as possible was given to allow conditions to improve they sadly did not.

“We have huge appreciation for all the fans that stayed at the circuit in hope of seeing cars on track today.

“Therefore the decision has been taken, after consultation with the stewards, to schedule Qualifying for 07:30 local time on Sunday morning ahead of the Grand Prix at 12:30 local.

“This will ensure we maximise the chances or providing the fans with a day of racing action, given the ongoing weather forecast for tomorrow afternoon, and both the FIA and Formula 1 believe this time change is necessary and the right thing to do for all our passionate fans.

“We thank everyone for their patience today including the fans, drivers, teams, marshals, circuit staff and media and hope to give everyone an exciting event on Sunday.”