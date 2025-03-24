The re-opening of the revamped Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum next month, means the winner of the UMP and their guest will get a personally-hosted tour of one of the world’s best motorsport museums.

Fans have less than five hours to get their tickets in this year’s raffle which will be drawn and announced on Monday afternoon.

The Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize was created by PIRTEK as an extension of the successful Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize raffle which was established in 2021 as a fund-raising activity for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

There are less than five hours remaining to get your $A20 tickets which can be purchased directly through www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com – with proceeds going to St Vincent’s.

Click here to enter: https://rafflelink.com.au/ultimateindy500

Single tickets can be purchased, or fans can buy up to 50 tickets at a time.

PIRTEK Team Murray owner and Speedcafe.com founder, Brett “Crusher” Murray will host the tour and has called in a few favours for the personal museum visit.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum was one of the world’s best displays before it underwent its current two-year renovation,” said Murray.

“With Roger Penske driving the process, I cannot wait to see the final result of the re-build.

“The exciting thing is that the winners of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize will be two of the first fans to see all the changes.

“The IMS museum was a seriously cool place and while the displays constantly changed over the decades, the actual facility itself basically stayed the same.

“I have no doubt that the improvements that Mr Penske has made will be incredible and I cannot wait to experience them.”

“Unfortunately last year’s inaugural winners, Brent and Wendy L’Amie could not visit the museum because of the renovations, but that all changes this year.”

The prize will include return economy airfares to the US, four nights accommodation in Indianapolis, tickets to the 2025 Indy 500, a meet and greet with Indycar drivers, access to hospitality, a Team Penske merchandise pack, Pirtek Merchandise pack and $US1000 spending money.

Click here to check out the gallery of images from 2024 winners Brent and Wendy L’Amie’s trip.

The 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Prize raffle winners will be announced tonight (Monday, March 24, 2025) – leaving plenty of planning time for the Indy 500 which will be run from May 22-25, 2025.

Speedcafe.com is a proud partner with PIRTEK in this initiative.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE INDY 500 PRIZE

· Return economy airfares to Indianapolis, Indiana, USA from your nearest Australian capital city

· Four nights four-star accommodation in Indianapolis

· Airport and racetrack transfers

· $US1000 spending money

· Driver meet and greets

· Personal tour of team garages

· Police escort to the track on race day

· Race tickets

· Reserved seats at the legendary downtown Saturday parade

· Access to the starting grid and pitlane for the 2025 Indianapolis 500

· Team Penske merchandise pack

· Pirtek Merchandise pack

· Photo on the Indy 500 podium

· Photo with the famous Indianapolis 500 BorgWarner trophy

· Personal concierge from 2016 Pirtek Team Murray owner – Brett “Crusher” Murray