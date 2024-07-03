Supercars' North Queensland event has been typically held in warm and sunny conditions but the prospect of wet weather evokes memories of the chaotic Sunday race in 2019, which finished under Safety Car.

While the falls are unlikely to be as heavy this year as they were then, the Bureau of Meteorology is still forecasting a medium chance of showers for all three days of the event.

Up to two millimetres of rain is expected on Friday, most likely in the afternoon and evening, and up to one on Saturday, although most likely in the morning.

Again, up to one millimetre is expected at some point on Sunday, although a more precise forecast as to when that precipitation might occur is yet to be issued.

Otherwise, conditions should be quite comfortable for drivers and spectators, albeit cloudy, with minimums of no lower than 17 degrees Celsius throughout the weekend and maximums up to 26.

Crowds should be up on 2023 based on how ticket sales are tracking, according to Event Manager Matt Ramsden.

“We're shaping up for the biggest event we've had,” he declared today.

“So, 127,000 people last year, we are currently on-track to beat that, so hopefully we'll continue that trend, and there are still tickets available.”

The Reid Park Street Circuit finally saw Supercars turning wheels in anger on wet tyres for the first time in 2019, 10 years after the inaugural Townsville event, in opening practice.

The Saturday race was dry but Sunday's started in awkwardly damp conditions, with all drivers still on slicks for lights out.

By the halfway mark, there had been a wholesale change to wets, with Shane van Gisbergen eventually prevailing under Safety Car when the chequered flag flew after 64 of a scheduled 70 laps.

The afternoon was memorable for two fires, and two paddock confrontations between Scott McLaughlin and David Reynolds after they clashed on the first lap of the race.

Practice 1 for the 2024 NTI Townsville 500 starts on Friday at 12:15 local time/AEST.

Townsville 500 weather forecast Bureau of Meteorology as at Wednesday, July 3 at 04:55 AEST