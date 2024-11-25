Hyundai driver Ott Tanak crashed at high speed on the final day of Rally Japan, sliding off the road during SS17.

His i20 N lay stranded in a ditch, ending any hopes of taking the WRC title away from teammate Theirry Neuville.

Onboard footage from Tanak’s car published by WRC showed the crash and the immediate aftermath, but not the incredible moments that followed.

Footage leaked on social media showed what appeared to be Tanak’s co-driver Martin Jarveoja reaching into the crashed car before suddenly moving away.

Less than two seconds later, F1 grand prix winner Heikki Kovalainen crashed his Rally2-spec Toyota GR Yaris at the same turn and flew into view, landing on top of Tanak’s car.

There were no injuries, although Kovalainen and his co-driver were left covered in mud after they pirouetted through the air in similar fashion to Tanak.

Pues no ha habido una desgracia tras el golpe de Tanak de misericordia. Jarveoja la libra por poco cuando cae Kovalainen #WRC pic.twitter.com/KuqxtM9OFf — RallyCast (@rallycast_) November 24, 2024

“Unfortunately our Rally Japan ended early today, got caught out on the first stage of the day,” Kovalainen wrote on social media.

“Main thing is we’re all ok, both us and Ott Tänak’s crews as they went off in the same place.

“Testimony to these modern cars of how strong they are.”

Unfortunately our Rally Japan ended early today, got caught out on the first stage of the day. Main thing is we’re all ok, both us and Ott Tänak’s crews as they went off in the same place. Testimony to these modern cars of how strong they are. I’m sure Rally Team AICELLO boys… pic.twitter.com/1ujmlJMHVI — Heikki Kovalainen (@H_Kovalainen) November 24, 2024

Tanak said he was caught completely off-guard by the road’s condition when he arrived at the turn.

“I didn’t expect any slippy condition in this corner,” he said.

“Somehow immediately when we hit the corner the front washed out. It was too far off the road to recover.

“A proper disaster. No other words to be honest, difficult to describe.

“To be honest, it’s a complete f***-up. It should have never happened.”