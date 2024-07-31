The Tickford Supercars ace will form part of a tweaked line-up that will call the QR action on 7Plus, mostly from the SEN studio in Melbourne.

Randle will provide expert comments from the studio throughout the broadcast, as well as calling the TCR Australia races alongside Matt Naulty.

It will mark his proper TV debut off the back of a handful of appearances calling support races during Supercars weekends.

“I've done little bits of commentary at the track before, helping out Supercars Media with support categories here and there, but spending a couple of days dedicated to broadcasting is a new challenge for me,” he told Speedcafe.

“I'm looking forward to it, I'm thankful for the opportunity from Motorsport Australia and to Richard Craill for the opportunity.

“Hopefully I can bring some form of expertise to the team and the fans at home don't want to put me on mute.”

Randle is no stranger to the SpeedSeries having competed at the last round at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park in his family's famous Saab Sports Sedan.

He also has recent GT3 experience after competing at the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this year.

That insight at a competitor level is something he thinks will be handy when it comes to providing insight this weekend.

“I just like motorsport. If I'm not racing at those SpeedSeries rounds, I'm always watching along,” he said.

“We had the Saab out at the last SpeedSeries round so I know how it all works.

“I'm really looking forward to working with the broadcast team. It's going to be a lot of fun. If I'm not racing, the next best thing is being able to commentate.”

The addition of Randle isn't the only change to the SpeedSeries broadcast team for this weekend.

Sarah Burt will no longer be part of the coverage, with Greg Rust taking over the on-the-ground pit reporter role at Queensland Raceway.

He will be the only TV talent on the ground with the hub model, first trialled for round at The Bend, revived for this weekend.

Naulty, Craill, Randle, Cameron van den Dungen and James Baldwin will all work from the SEN studio in Melbourne.