Supported by SEN, the broadcast will move to what is referred to as ‘hub' model that will see the majority of the on-air talent work from Melbourne, rather than the circuit.

The commentary and presenting team will all work out of a studio in Melbourne while pit reporter Sarah Burt will be the only on-air talent on the ground at The Bend.

Curiously, two of the race callers – Richard Craill and Matt Naulty – are based in South Australia, but will leave their home state and travel to Melbourne for the coverage.

The concept is widely used in other sports such as golf and even the major football codes, with Sky Sports moving a hybrid model for its F1 coverage this year.

For example, just a handful of Sky talent travelled to Australia for the Albert Park race while much of the on-air team worked from a studio in London.

Live and free coverage of the SpeedSeries from The Bend will be available on 7Plus on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10am ACST each day.