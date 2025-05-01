The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship will boast its strongest international entry list for its second round at Murray Bridge, South Australia this weekend with some 17 of the 350 entries coming from overseas.

In a further piece of history – this weekend will see for the first time the Championship featured through 8.5 hours of live and free coverage on 7plus (the Seven Network’s streaming platform).

The international entries feature two drivers from New Caledonia – who return after making their AKC debuts in Melbourne – Rafael Gil in Cadet 12 and Luca Padovese-Robaux in KA3 Junior.

From Singapore, Danish Chen will make his KA2 and Australian racing debut for the CXR Racing team, while Melbourne born, but Singapore-based Conrad Garrow returns for his second consecutive round with the Tony Kart Australia operation.

A record number of New Zealanders complete the balance of the international visitors for the event being held around one hour from Adelaide.

The Corin brothers, Mitchell and Blake will compete in the premier KZ2 Gearbox class, while no less than four Kiwis line up in the leading junior class, KA2 – regular visitor Maxim Kirwan, Seth Comer, Miles Baker and Lachlan Tomblesome.

The balance of the Kiwis will be seen in Cadet 9, Cadet 12, KA3 Junior and TaG 125.

This weekend’s event will see a first time for 2025 winner in the KZ2 category. Italian star, Moritz Ebner is not returning after dominating each race at round one.

Heading into the event, PremiAir Racing Supercars star, James Golding will be a strong favourite after pushing Ebner all the way in an epic Melbourne final.

Defending and two time Australian KZ2 Champion, Sam Dicker has made the trek across from Western Australia, vowing to make amends for what was an uncharacteristic round one. He was the innocent bystander in a number of heat race incidents.

With four rounds still to go in his charge towards three straight Championships – aiming to be the first driver to do so – Dicker is keen to get his Championship back on track in South Australia.

The KA2 Junior fight sees three drivers separated by just two points after a frenetic opening round. Liam Carr leads the Title, but opening round winner Cooper Folley – on his category debut – is sitting third behind Hamish Campbell.

Practice begins tomorrow at the Monarto Karting Complex – 15 minutes from Murray Bridge – with qualifying and opening heats to take place Saturday and further heats and finals on Sunday.

7plus will broadcast the racing Saturday from 1pm AEST and Sunday from 12pm AEST, being featured on a dedicated Australian Kart Championship channel available right here. The broadcast will be led by regular AKC commentator, Matt Payne; motorsport commentator and radio host, Tony Schibeci with pit reporting from Alice Buckley.