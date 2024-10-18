It was yesterday revealed that there were concerns within the paddock that a team had a way to modify the ride height of its car while under parc ferme conditions.

The change was possible from within the car’s cockpit and was, therefore, considered undetectable from a scrutineering standpoint as it could be made while the car was on track.

Changes to the ride height are not permitted once a car enters parc ferme, which it does as it rolls out of the garage in qualifying.

It was alleged changes were being made between qualifying and the race.

Ride height is a critical performance factor in current ground effect-era cars, and a small difference can potentially have a significant impact.

That led to the governing body issuing a statement clarifying its position.

“Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations,” a statement from the FIA read.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has now reported Red Bull Racing as the team at the centre of the drama.

Multiple sources said as much when Speedcafe investigated the matter, the Milton Keynes team rebuking the accusation when contacted yesterday while the FIA failed to single out the squad.

The facility to modify the front bib is, in itself, not illegal. However, doing so under parc ferme conditions is.

There is no conclusive evidence to suggest that has happened, hence neither Max Verstappen nor Sergio Perez have been excluded at any point this season.

Red Bull Racing is locked in a championship fight with McLaren and Lando Norris.

McLaren heads the constructors’ championship by 41 points while Norris trails Verstappen in the drivers’ title race by 52 points.

Operating such a device would, therefore, be a considerable risk as, should it be caught, it could have a dramatic influence on its championship standings in both competitions.

A Red Bull Racing car has not qualified on pole since the Austrian Grand Prix, with its last win coming in Spain.